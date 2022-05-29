Singer Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, recently shaded another member of the 30BG crew via his Instastory channel

Bobo shared a video of the singer’s official hypeman, Special Spesh, who occupied three seats on a flight

Social media users found the video hilarious with some people noting that the hypeman needs to shed some weight

It appears Nigerian music star Davido and his 30BG crew members are already jetting out of Italy after a recent gig.

The singer’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, took to his Instastory channel with a video post as he threw a major shade at another team member, Special Spesh.

Singer Davido's hypeman Special Spesh occupies 3 seats on a flight. Photo: @specialspesh

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the plus-sized DMW hypeman occupied three different seats all by himself on the flight.

The video captured Spesh tucked in the row all alone, with other rows on the flight having one occupant per seat.

Sharing the post, Bobo wrote:

"Lmfao. Special, even business class is tight for you. God! Now when you are travelling we must pay for full row."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

lisaraa__ said:

"All you need too do is loose some weight. Health is wealth ."

photofreak_06 said:

"Big man problem."

cheemaoz said:

"I also had the whole row to myself ."

simply_onyin said:

"It’s not true that’s not business class he was just lucky he had no seat mate. I also had the same seat and I slept well."

ugo.logo said:

" economy wey I book yesterday just for one trip 1.3m Omo my Omo don finish like this! Who know how much Ds ones pay for business class that looks like economy too Nawa o."

