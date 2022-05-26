Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has taken to social media to celebrate her son, Munir’s recent feat on social media

The movie star shared an adorable video of little Munir proudly singing the ABC song to her and it caused a buzz

According to Regina, she is a super proud mother and fans also took to the comment section to praise Munir’s efforts

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently went online to share one of her son, Munir’s recent achievements with fans.

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share an adorable video of her one-year-old son singing the ABC song to her.

In the clip, little Munir smiled proudly for the camera as he sang the alphabet song from A to Z.

Regina Daniels' one-year-old son Munir sings the ABC song to her in cute video. Photos: @regina.daniels, @princemunirnwoko

After the one-year-old got to the end of the song, he continued to smile happily as his mother praised his efforts and asked him for a peck.

Regina also took to her caption to gush over her son as she noted that she is a very proud mother. According to her, Munir has been wanting to sing the ABC song to her ever since he learned it.

She wrote:

“Oooh my baby is reciting ABC @princemunirnwoko. Since he learnt, he just wants to recite and be clapped for. I’m a super super proud mum ….. every night it’s mama ABCD….. ❤️”

See the cute video of Munir singing below:

Fans and celebs gush over Munir’s cute video

A number of Nigerian celebs and Regina’s fans took to the actress’ comment section to share their thoughts about the cute clip. Read what some of them had to say below:

Lindaosifo:

“Soo cute.”

Acupofkhafi:

“Awwww my boy!!! Well done bubba you are soooo smart!!!! Auntie is proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Vivyan.gabriel:

“Oh my world smartest and he ain’t 2 yet ❤️.”

Phoebe_hanie:

“See me smiling anyhow.”

Justcalmecynthia:

“ doublebui, so cute baby.”

Princessrashy:

“So cute may he always be a source of joy to you.”

Nice one.

