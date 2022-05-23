Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently treated her fans to an adorable video of her one-year-old daughter, Deja

In the adorable video, the little girl was seen singing along and dancing to one of her mother’s songs

Numerous fans gushed over the heartwarming video as they reacted to it on the social media platform

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi’s one-year-old daughter, Deja, seems ready to take the music baton from her mother following a recent video that made the rounds online.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Simi posted a sweet video of her baby girl singing along and dancing to one of her songs, Naked Wire.

In the trending clip, Deja was seen muttering some of the words of the song as she tried to get a hold of the phone playing it.

Simi's daughter Deja sings and dances to her song. Photos: @symplysimi

As if that was not enough, Deja was also captured doing her cute baby dance moves to the song and the clip left fans gushing.

In the caption of the post Simi wrote:

“Even Deja on that vibe .”

Internet users gush over video of Simi’s daughter singing and dancing to her song

Not long after the adorable clip was posted online, numerous fans took to Simi’s comment section to react to it. Many of them were moved by the touching video. Read what some of them had to say below:

Thefatgirlwithin_:

“Love of my entire life ooo.”

Omo_elewaa:

“Ahn ahn...our duduke is now a big girl o ❤️❤️❤️.”

Itz_ocee:

“Awwwwwn.. so nice ❤️❤️.”

Agbeke1234:

“ its the dance for me.”

Chiams.mn:

“Omo she’s so cute.”

_Sweetraheemat:

“Awww❤️.”

Onyembupu:

“So adorable ❤️❤️❤️.”

Cee_glitz:

“Dancer lomo❤️❤️❤️.”

M.o_sneh:

“She even sabi dance pass her momma.”

So cute.

Adekunle Gold pens sweet birthday message to Simi

Celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simi recently made headlines in the media over Simi’s birthday.

This came about as AG Baby took to his social media timeline to share a lovely photo of him and Simi as he penned a birthday message to her.

Adekunle, in his birthday message, described Simi as an angel and his favourite sign.

