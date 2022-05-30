Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, recently amused her fans over a video of her attempt to dance

The movie star was seen trying to do the ‘happy feet’ dance in the viral video and she looked ready to twist an ankle in her attempt

The video soon made the rounds online and it had numerous fans rolling with laughter as they reacted to it

See the funny video below:

Nigerians react to funny video of Toyin Abraham dancing ‘happy feet’

After the video went viral online, a number of people could not contain their amusement as they laughed hard in the comment section. Others dropped funny comments. Read some of their reactions below:

Deyemitheactor:

“Remain small she for get am finish! Stubborn Feet! .”

Chefnshopper:

“Remain small ke? Remain plenty o ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

Moneytalkswithife:

“Haaa…the leg just dey turnioniown .”

Haymamah:

“She dey try on okada ni? na so dem they use start Okada/bike.”

Official_queenjessy:

“This one is depressed feet.”

Sholzcollection:

“This one na sad feet Toyin can not dance to save her life walahi...see me that is talking .”

Interesting.

