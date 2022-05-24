Headies 2022: Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid Snag Big Nominations, Portable Bags 2 Categories, Diddy Nominated
- Headies award organisers have released the official nomination list for the ceremony set to hold in July 2022
- Top music stars Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy among others bagged several nominations for different categories
- Legit.ng has compiled a full list of the nominations with rising star, Portable, getting recognition in two different categories
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
The much-anticipated nomination list for the Headies Award has been released to the delight of fans, music lovers and stakeholders.
Headies 2022 which is set to hold in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 2, recognises and celebrates the efforts of creatives in the music industry who have put in an exceptional level of hard work in their crafts.
As expected, some of Nigeria’s top players like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage all got nominated in several categories.
The nomination list equally recognised the input of artistes in neighbouring African countries with Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz bagging nominations in several categories.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Legit.ng has compiled a full list below:
1.Rookie of the year
2. Best recording of the year
3. Producer of the year
4. Best R&B single
5. Songwriter of the year
6. Best rap single
7. Best alternative song
8. Best vocal performance (female)
9. Best vocal performance (male)
10. Best music video
11. Best collaboration
12. Best street hop artiste
13. Best afrobeats single of the year
14. Headies' viewer's choice award
15. Best West African artiste of the year
16. Best East African artiste of the year
17. Best North African artiste of the year
18. Best South African artiste of the year
19. Best Afrobeats album
20. Best reggae and dancehall album
21. Best R &B album
22. Best alternative album
23. Best rap album
24. Album of the year
25. Song of the year
26. Best female artiste
27. Best male artiste
28. Next rated
29. African artiste of the year
30. Special recognition
31. Hall of fame
32. International artiste recognition
33. Lyricist on the roll
34. Humanitarian award of the year
Oga Sabinus wins big at AMVCA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) went down on Saturday night in Lagos, with top celebrities from Africa storming the show.
The AMVCA week-long event saw top celebrities like Oga Sabinus, Odunlade, among others bagging awards.
Sabinus' reaction after receiving his award as the best content creator was one of the highlights of the award night.
Source: Legit.ng