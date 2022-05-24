Headies award organi s ers have released the official nomination list for the ceremony set to hold in July 2022

The much-anticipated nomination list for the Headies Award has been released to the delight of fans, music lovers and stakeholders.

Headies 2022 which is set to hold in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 2, recognises and celebrates the efforts of creatives in the music industry who have put in an exceptional level of hard work in their crafts.

As expected, some of Nigeria’s top players like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage all got nominated in several categories.

The nomination list equally recognised the input of artistes in neighbouring African countries with Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz bagging nominations in several categories.

Legit.ng has compiled a full list below:

1.Rookie of the year

2. Best recording of the year

3. Producer of the year

4. Best R&B single

5. Songwriter of the year

6. Best rap single

7. Best alternative song

8. Best vocal performance (female)

9. Best vocal performance (male)

10. Best music video

11. Best collaboration

12. Best street hop artiste

13. Best afrobeats single of the year

14. Headies' viewer's choice award

15. Best West African artiste of the year

16. Best East African artiste of the year

17. Best North African artiste of the year

18. Best South African artiste of the year

19. Best Afrobeats album

20. Best reggae and dancehall album

21. Best R &B album

22. Best alternative album

23. Best rap album

24. Album of the year

25. Song of the year

26. Best female artiste

27. Best male artiste

28. Next rated

29. African artiste of the year

30. Special recognition

31. Hall of fame

32. International artiste recognition

33. Lyricist on the roll

34. Humanitarian award of the year

