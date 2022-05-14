Full List: Oga Sabinus, Odunlade Adekola, Osas Ighodaro and Other Winners at the 2022 AMVCA
- The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) went down on Saturday night in Lagos, with top celebrities from Africa storming the show
- The AMVCA, which has started earlier in the week, saw top celebrities like Oga Sabinus, Odunlade, among others bagging awards
- Sabinus' reactions after receiving his award as the best content creator was one of the highlights of the award night
Popular movie award, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) went down tonight in Lagos, with top stars within and all over Africa storming the event.
In this report, Legit.ng give you a full list of those who bagged awards tonight, see them below:
Best Actress In a Drama
Osas Ighodaro - Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story
Best Actor in a Drama
Stan Nze - Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story
Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
Funke Akindele-Bello - Omo Ghetto the Saga
Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
Broda Shaggi - Dwindle
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Omowummi Dada - Country Hard
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Odunlade Adekola - Jankariwo
AMVCA Trailblazer Award
Teniola Aladese
Best Director
Ramsey Nouah - Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story
Best Art Director (Movie/TV series)
Tunji Afolayan - Amina
Best Picture Editor
Tunde Apalowo - For Maria Ebun Pataki
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV series)
Jim Lively and James Nelson - Amina
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf for Rattlesnake- The Ahanna Story
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen - Introducing The Kujus
Best Cinematographer
Muhammed Atta Ahmed - Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Best Makeup
Balogun Abiodun - Omo Ghetto The Saga
Best Costume Designer
Millicent T. Jack - Amina
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)
Freddy Feruzi - Obamb
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)
Rogers Ofime for Voiceless
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)
David Akande, Demola Yusuf and Edgard Leroy - Alasie
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo)
Uche Nnanna Maduka - 'Nne-Ka
Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)
Rogers Ofime -The Mystic River
Best Documentary
Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz and Ann Katrina Boberg - If Objects Could Speak
Best Short Film Or Online Video
Taiwo Ogunnimo - I Am The Prostitute Mama Described
Best Online Social Content Creator
Oga Sabinus - Mr Funny
Best Movie (Southern Africa)
Hairareb- Dantagos Jimmy-Melani
Best Movie (East Africa)
The Girl In The Yellow Jumper- Morocco Omar
Best Movie (West Africa)
Collision Course - Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Gold Coast Lounge - Pascal Aka and Raquel
Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series
The Johnsons
Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series
The Rishantes' - Dimbo Atiya
Best Multichoice Talent Factory
Daisy Masembe - Engaito
Best Dressed Male/Female
Denola Grey/ Osas Ighodaro
Nollywood stars, Funke Akindele and Nancy Isime were amongst those who shone brightly on the red carpet on Saturday, May 14 for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).
Other celebrities who showcased their high fashion sense at the show include Mercy Aigbe and Idia Aisen among a host of others.
Celebrated annually, this year’s event held for eight days with Saturday night as the grand finale and main show.
