The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) went down on Saturday night in Lagos, with top celebrities from Africa storming the show

The AMVCA, which has started earlier in the week, saw top celebrities like Oga Sabinus, Odunlade, among others bagging awards

Sabinus' reactions after receiving his award as the best content creator was one of the highlights of the award night

Popular movie award, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) went down tonight in Lagos, with top stars within and all over Africa storming the event.

Oga Sabinus thanks fans. Credit: @africamagictv

In this report, Legit.ng give you a full list of those who bagged awards tonight, see them below:

Best Actress In a Drama

Osas Ighodaro - Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story

Best Actor in a Drama

Stan Nze - Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story

Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Funke Akindele-Bello - Omo Ghetto the Saga

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Broda Shaggi - Dwindle

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Omowummi Dada - Country Hard

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Odunlade Adekola - Jankariwo

AMVCA Trailblazer Award

Teniola Aladese

Best Director

Ramsey Nouah - Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story

Best Art Director (Movie/TV series)

Tunji Afolayan - Amina

Best Picture Editor

Tunde Apalowo - For Maria Ebun Pataki

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV series)

Jim Lively and James Nelson - Amina

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf for Rattlesnake- The Ahanna Story

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen - Introducing The Kujus

Best Cinematographer

Muhammed Atta Ahmed - Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Best Makeup

Balogun Abiodun - Omo Ghetto The Saga

Best Costume Designer

Millicent T. Jack - Amina

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)

Freddy Feruzi - Obamb

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)

Rogers Ofime for Voiceless

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)

David Akande, Demola Yusuf and Edgard Leroy - Alasie

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo)

Uche Nnanna Maduka - 'Nne-Ka

Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)

Rogers Ofime -The Mystic River

Best Documentary

Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz and Ann Katrina Boberg - If Objects Could Speak

Best Short Film Or Online Video

Taiwo Ogunnimo - I Am The Prostitute Mama Described

Best Online Social Content Creator

Oga Sabinus - Mr Funny

Best Movie (Southern Africa)

Hairareb- Dantagos Jimmy-Melani

Best Movie (East Africa)

The Girl In The Yellow Jumper- Morocco Omar

Best Movie (West Africa)

Collision Course - Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Gold Coast Lounge - Pascal Aka and Raquel

Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series

The Johnsons

Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series

The Rishantes' - Dimbo Atiya

Best Multichoice Talent Factory

Daisy Masembe - Engaito

Best Dressed Male/Female

Denola Grey/ Osas Ighodaro

