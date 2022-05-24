Despite the situation of the country's economy, 2022 has been a good year for some Nigerian celebrities as they bought new cars

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare bought two brand new cars at a go that came in black and white colours

BBNaija reality star Emmanuel is the latest Nigerian celebrity to buy a new car as he purchased a brand new Lexus ride on his 25th birthday

The year 2022 comes with some good news despite the country's economic situation. For example, in the Nigerian entertainment industry, there are celebrities who have bought houses, new cars, among other wins.

BBN's Emmanuel takes possession of a new car. Credit: @portablebaeby @korraobidi @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

In this article, we look at Nigerian celebrities that have bought new cars so far in 2022.

1. Emmanuel

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Emmanuel is the latest celebrity to become the owner of a new Lexus.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Emmanuel bought the new car as a gift on his 25th birthday. He took to his social media timeline to share a video of the new black Lexus.

2. Pere

Pere is another BBNaija reality star who bought a car this year. The reality star took to social media to announce that he had acquired a new car.

The actor shared a short but lovely video as he showed off the interior and exterior of the new ride, with fans and followers congratulating him.

3. Korra Obidi

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi bought herself a new SUV car despite separating from her estranged Oyinbo husband, Justin Dean.

Korra shared a video of her sitting in her new ride as she expressed excitement on social media. She dedicated it to her two daughters, Anthena and June Dean.

4. Portable

Controversial singer Portable took possession of a new Lexus after his old car was destroyed by fans beyond recognition.

While showing off his new ride on social media, Portable appealed to fans not to destroy it.

He wrote:

"OKIKIOLA God Sent. ZAzuu More Keys.More Fame, More Cash Out. Oro Mi Bizza Bizza, Na God Dey Run Am. Another Motor ✅ Abeg no spoil my car oh ZAzuu Motor CEO Dr ZEH Nation."

5. Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare made headlines after unveiling two new cars she purchased this year.

The actress shared photos and videos of the cars' dedication to God as she said she showed off online to motivate ladies. The new cars painted in black and white matched the colours of her new house, which were painted in matching colours of the two new rides.

6. Liquorose

Liquorose began the year 2022 in a special way as she gifted herself a brand new Lexus car.

The BBNaija reality star shared photos of the new ride as she said that getting the car felt like a dream to her as she had never imagined it. She added God has really helped her.

7. Angel

BBNaija reality star Angel Smith like some of her colleagues, took possession of a new car in 2022.

Weeks after she bragged about getting her apartment, Angel, 21, took to her Instagram page to announce that she was the owner of a new Range Rover automobile.

Angel shared lovely photos of the new ride as fans and followers stormed her page to congratulate her.

Davido shows off luxury cars in his garage

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, gave fans a rare glimpse of his garage.

In a video that made the rounds online, Davido was seen giving popular show promoter, Paul Okoye, a tour.

The singer went ahead to showcase his Black Bentley Bentayga and noted that it was a 2019 edition.

Source: Legit.ng