BBNaija season 6 finalist, Emmanuel Umoh, joined his colleagues who are have become car owners since they left Biggie's house

The reality star shared a video of his new Lexus SUV ride on Instagram as a special gift to himself on his 25th birthday

A number of Emmanuel's followers have showered him with congratulatory messages as she gushed over his new ride

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Emmanuel is a new ride owner and he shared the good news to his followers on Instagram.

The reality star decided to spoil himself with a brand new Lexus SUV ride as a special gift to himself on his 25th birthday.

Emmanuel buys new ride. Credit: @emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

He shared a video of the new black Lexus on his verified Instagram page and gave it a simple caption.

Check out the video of Emmanuel's new Lexus ride below:

Nigerians congratulate Emmanuel

Social media users have trooped to the comment section of Emmanuel's post to shower him with congratulatory messages and gushed over his new ride.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Folaalayo:

"Great news early Monday morning. It shall never turn to coffins for you . You shall continue to excel in life our golden trophy."

Unusual_tinuke:

"My shoulder pad is higher than Zuma rock right now."

Thrift_by_amy:

"This ride is entering my eyes, congratulations my baby boo, fave for ever, welcome tot he club."

Unusual_tinuke:

" Luxus way okay if your fav is not a Lexus owner please face front don’t try me, in my feeling."

A.r.i.a.m.i.d.e:

"Birthday gift to yourself,this is huge."

Yainkain_mansaray_:

"Now my focus and hardworking fave have 3 cars now let me continue sleeping I will come back later."

