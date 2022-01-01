Liquorose has kicked off the new year on a bright note as she shared photos of her white brand new car

The reality TV star gave God all the glory for giving her a gift that was way beyond her imagination

Many Nigerians flooded her comment section with messages of congratulation as they spread love

BBNaija finalist in 2021, Liquorose, has started the year in a special way with a gift to herself. In a post on Saturday, January 1, she shared photos of a brand new Lexus car.

The lady said that getting the car still very much feels like a dream to her as she never imagined it. She added God has really helped her.

The lady said that the gift to herself is beyond her imagination. Photo source: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

New car owner in 2022

Liquorose, therefore, prayed for people to have a fulfilling year in 2022 as they celebrate with her way.

Her caption read:

Guess who just got a new ride ?? Me .. yes me ..The first of many to come. it still feels like a dream. I decided to start my year with a gift to myself and God came through for me.. may your new Year be filled with gifts as you celebrate with me. Happy new year Family."

See her post below:

As at the time of writing this report, her post has gathered over 13,000 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

moziano_movenchy said:

"Congrats BossLady we just getting started."

officialsaskay said:

"Oppooooorrrrr chokest. Congratulations baby. No wonder I bin see you for my dream."

mariachikebenjamin said:

"Ah we enter 2022 with pressure o! Mad o! Congrats friend! Prada you."

e4ma_ said:

"Congratulations girl, more blessings coming through for you this year."

donflexx said:

"Congrats dear May more to come and happy 2022."

