Nigerian singer Portable took to social media few days ago with a video of the horrific damage some set of fans did to his car

The Zazu crooner has now updated his garage with a new car and he made the announcement on his Instagram page

Portable appealed to his fans not to spoil his new car as congratulatory messages flooded his page

Popular fast rising singer Portable was heartbroken days ago after some fans who tried to get money from him destroyed his car beyond recognition.

Despite the setback, Portable has splurged millions on yet another car, a Lexus, and in his announcement, appealed to fans not to destroy it.

Portable poses with his new car Photo credit: @portablebaybe

Source: Instagram

The singer shared a photo of his new whip as he sat down and posed on the booth.

"OKIKIOLA God Sent. ZAzuu More Keys.More Fame, More Cash Out. Oro Mi Bizza Bizza, Na God Dey Run Am. Another Motor ✅ Abeg no spoil my car oh ZAzuu Motor CEO Dr ZEH Nation."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Portable

moboluwaduro_qdot:

"Congratulations More wins❤️❤️"

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Congratulations Ejeh "

official_otblogger:

"Congratulations.. No worry @portablebaeby dem no go spoil this one "

kwc0001:

"Don’t disclose your number plate use tinted always."

didemoladavid:

"You too no carry am go trenches again , dey carry bike go trenches or Keke ."

billz_spencer:

"Make una no spoil this one ooo akoi fans "

kiss.vado6712:

"Who Dey type for potable ? Just asking respectfully o."

_simisola.__:

"Expensive OG Who Dey check am."

Portable visits the trenches after returning from abroad

Nigerian controversial singer Portable is finally back in the country, having spent weeks abroad where he made some foreign currencies which he showed off online.

Upon his return to the country, Portable stirred reactions as he took to the trenches to show love to his fans.

In a video that went viral, the singer wasseen on the roof of a car as he threw wads of naira into the air to fans' excitement, who rushed to pick it up.

Many of the singer’s fans and followers took to the comment section to praise the singer for his action.

Source: Legit.ng