Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding with his journalist fiancee Lauren Sanchez in Venice has continues to gain attention

The three-day wedding will see top dignitaries like Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Ivanka Trump in attendance

Tech billionaire Jeff Bezos and his journalist fiancee Lauren Sanchez's three days of lavish VIP parties in Venice to celebrate their wedding is the centre of attention on social media.

The wedding which is expected to be attended by A-listers from show-business, politics, and finance will cost Bezos an estimated 40-48 million euros ($46-$56 million).

Festivities for the wedding kicked off Thursday night with an open-air gathering in the cloisters of Madonna dell’Orto, a medieval church in the central area of Cannaregio.

While Bezos' name is synonymous with Amazon, space technology companies and of course his billionaire status, the same can't be said about his wife-to-be.

What to know about Lauren Sánchez's childhood

Sanchez, a third-generation Mexican-American was born in New Mexico in 1969. She, however, had her childhood in California.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, Sanchez said she didn't have much growing up.

"We came from nothing. I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother's car when she would go clean houses," she said.

Jeff Bezos' wife-to-be's career in journalism

Lauren Sánchez studied journalism at the University of Southern California.

She has worked as a reporter and anchor at news outfits like Fox Sports Net, Extra, and Good Day LA.

She has an Emmy nomination to her name for her show on Fox Sports Net, Going Deep. She also won an Emmy Award in 1999 as the anchor on KCOP-TV's UPN News 13.

Sachez was a co-host of KTTV Fox 11's Good Day LA anchor, among others.

Lauren Sánchez's career as a helicopter pilot

When she turned 40, Sanchez moved from being a journalist to becoming a licensed helicopter pilot.

She disclosed she was inspired by her father who was a flight instructor.

In 2016, Sanchez set a world record with the launch of Black Ops Aviation, becoming the first woman to own an aerial film production company, working with Netflix and Amazon.

How Lauren Sanchez met Jeff Bezos

Sanchez, who has three children from relationships with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez and Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell is believed to have met Bezos after her company Black Ops Aviation was hired to film for Blue Origin.

Rumours claimed they began dating in early 2019 while the billionaire announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in January of that year. A few months later Sanchez also filed for divorce from Whitesell.

