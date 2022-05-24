Singer Davido has vowed to throw his support behind colleague, Banky W, who recently won his PDP primary election

The Stand Strong crooner dedicated a post to Banky W on Twitter while stressing the need for people to take action

Some supporters took to his comment section as they hailed him for supporting a fellow colleague in the industry

Singer Bankole Wellington aka Banky W is well on his way to achieving his dreams to represent Eti-Osa federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

Shortly after winning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest in the 2023 general elections, colleague Davido penned a congratulatory message to him on Twitter.

Singer Davido congratulates Banky W on social media. Photo: @davido/@bankywellington

Source: Instagram

The 30BG musician who has been vocal about politics on social media tagged Banky’s official handle as he congratulated him for bagging the PDP ticket.

Davido equally used the opportunity to make it known that Banky W has his full support on the journey ahead.

In a different portion of his tweet, the Assurance musician delivered a charge for youths in the country that have been clamouring for a change in government.

According to Davido, there is a need for people to stop complaining in the comfort of their homes. He said people must “get up and make a change.”

See his tweet below:

Fans, followers react to Davido's post

@iamolufaderin said:

"Anything 001 touches na sure win."

@HEiMajesty said:

"Na why we dey call u goat! U dey always support others ❤ 001 u no go minus."

@JuwonOloni said:

"U be the man 001 one love brother mi ❤️."

@RowlandEugeneC1 said:

"Baba @davido, abeg, tell us who you are supporting for Presidency. You have a large fan base... mostly youths. We all came out during ENDSARS, here is another opportunity to make sure there is no need for a reoccurrence of another ENDSARS in future."

DJ Obi comes for Banky W over political ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Banky W took to social media to declare his intentions to run for House of Representatives.

Barely hours afterwards and amidst support from fans and followers, DJ Obi slammed the singer for his lack of focus.

Obi's comments went viral, leaving social media users divided as regards the issue.

Source: Legit.ng