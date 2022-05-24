Nollywood’s Regina Daniels has taken to social media in celebration of her dear husband, Ned Nwoko, who recently won his PDP primary election

The actress shared a video on her Instagram page that captured the celebratory mood in the village where they are at the moment

Fans and colleagues in the industry were seen in the comment section congratulating the actress and her billionaire hubby

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration in the household of the Nwoko’s as indicated by a recent post shared by actress Regina Daniels.

Apparently, the Nollywood star’s husband, Ned Nwoko, won the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for his senatorial bid.

An excited Regina shared a post on her Instagram page celebrating her hubby as she also pointed out how much she believes in the positive changes he will make.

She wrote:

"I can’t explain the joy I feel right now!! The race to senate starts with the PDP primary election and it is with so much joy that I announce our victory !!! You have never been a lover of politics and I’m glad to have been one of those that convinced you to do this because I know what you stand for, your love and your dreams for your country. Anioma will feel your impact. Delta state will feel your impact. Nigeria will feel your impact. My dear senator ❤️ @princenednwoko"

See her post below:

Another video captured the man of the moment alongside his family members and supporters who stormed out to show support for him.

Nwoko’s children were also present to share the special moment with him.

Watch video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

mr.azeezofficial said:

"Congrats to you and your husband. We are with you guys ."

pretty_beks_12_ said:

"Awwww congratulations, Team supportive wives."

lorreta194 said:

"Congrat to your dear husband ."

iamgoldextenzions said:

"Congratssss ! Wishing him all the best in this race."

