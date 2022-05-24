Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan has reacted to the Nigerian economic situation as naira continues to fall

Aremu, in a video, cried out after he found out the conversion of 6,500 dirham would amount to one million in naira

The actor said he wished he could take every Nigerian out of the country, as fans and followers took to the comment section to react

Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan has taken to social media to call out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the economic situation in Nigeria.

Aremu, who is in Dubai, expressed shock when he found out the conversion of 6500 dirham would amount to N1 million.

Aremu Afolayan is concerned about Nigeria's economy. Credit: @aremuimostwantedlikecrudeoil

Source: Instagram

In a video he shared via his social media timeline, the actor said he wished everyone could leave the country.

He wrote:

“I wish everyone can move out of Nigeria,let’s see who you evil serpent will govern over Oloriburuku gbogbo @profosinbajo I thought you are of God. I thought you no God I thought you fight for humanity I thought you are person of God, You are faceless to me. I thought your time will bring peace and Furtune to my people. Pls stop going to church, it’s not watt it.”

See the post below:

Fans recount their experience converting other currency to Naira

See the reactions below:

bodunryn:

"A Dollar is ₦610 as at today for black market."

sangaofficial1:

"Honestly you said it all brother, I just don't understand how some nigerians still support that VP wey no get conscience ."

daisybaby_1:

"Na 1 million you carry for hand like that.. I'm pained."

truth.topower:

"Thank you aremu our people still blindfolded with region and politics it is so sad."

Expert says increased productivity will improve the value of naira

Only increased productivity and a change in consumption patterns of Nigerians will shore up the value of the naira.

This was among the consensus reached by experts at a one-day roundtable on national issues organised by Development Specs Academy (DSA) in Abuja.

Speakers at the occasion include the convener, Dr. Okey Ikechukwu, a former spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Sani Usman (rtd.), Rev Fr George Ehusani, Prof Jim Unah, Dr. Amaechi Anakwue, Prof. Christopher Ogbogbo, Dr. Amara Albert, Dr. Hyeladi Haruna, among others.

Source: Legit.ng