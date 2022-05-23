Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah has been involved in a hilarious moment with one of her male fans

The fan who claims to have moved from Kumasi to Accra because of Jackie has proposed to her after finally meeting her

Jackie who sounded surprised disclosed that the guy had been stalking her for over six months

Star actress Jackie Appiah received an unusual love proposal from a fan she claims to have been stalking her.

In a video which has popped up online, Jackie was seen standing with the young man who was dressed in a pink shirt.

A third party, a female, could be heard asking the guy what his name was and who he was looking for after Jackie indicated that the guy had been stalking her for about six months at the time of the video.

"So this guy has been stalking me for the past six, seven months. Anytime I put up a snap (a video Snapchat) he finds out where my location is and he comes there," Jackie stated.

The guy then stated that he had moved all the way from Kumasi to come and see Jackie because he loves her. And he came bearing a pencil art portrait of the beautiful actress.

"I'm from Kumasi. I've come and stayed in Accra because of her. I just want to see her and to talk to her," the guy said and later unwrapped the portrait.

Jackie Appiah who sounded uncomfortable with the 'fan love' from the guy asked:

"so now what do you want from me now?"

The guy then responded:

"I love you" with Jackie retorting: "you love me?"

It is not known exactly when this incident happened but the video which was first shared by Jackie Appiah on her Snapchat has been widely circulating ever since.

Many social media users who have come across the already viral video have found it to be hilarious.

Jackie Appiah runs after Dumelo captures her without wig

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah was captured without wearing a wig or putting on make-up by fellow actor John Dumelo.

Realising that John Dumelo captured her raw face with only corn roll braids, Jackie Appiah ran away.

This was one of the very few times that Jackie Appiah's face and hair without make-up and wig surfaced online.

