BBNaija season 6 finalist, Angel Smith sparked hilarious reactions when she announced that she has left Nigeria and relocated abroad

A fan replied her that she could have stayed back and fight to recuue the country instead of running away

The reality star gave the fans an hilarious response and Nigerians have reacted differently to th exchange they had

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel Smith is the latest celebrity that will be announcing her relocation abroad.

The reality star made the announcement that he has left the country but one of her fans opined that relocating wasn't the best decision.

The fan suggested that Angel should have stayed back, according to him:

"Congratulations but running out of naija is not the best option we all need to fight and rescue this country."

Angel have the fans an hilarious response by saying she was not past of the 'heroes past'.

Another fan also expressed worries about her body shape and she also gave a funny response.

Check out the interesting exchanges below:

Nigerians react to Angel's exchange with the fans

Social media users have reacted differently to Angel's responses to the fans who questioned her decision to relocate and the one who criticise her body shape.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Numero5d:

"You can't quench a burning building from inside."

Boots.and.more:

"Who’s going next, let me be your handbag, I promise I’ll behave."

Sweetdovelahyor:

"She is not our heroes past and that’s period ….please I have a valid passport in case anyone in Canada wants to invite me."

Kasidddy:

"Its how someone just decides to tell a full grown adult what size she should be."

Mandiz_ajee:

"While you relocate, Pray for your Mother land from afar."

