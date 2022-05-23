A video from a wedding occasion in which roles were totally reversed has got many talking on social media

The lady turned the groom as she unveiled his face like a bride after spraying wads of cash on his laps

The man sat humbly with screams and cheers rending the air as the bold lady appeared to have hesitated before finally showing the man's face

It is the norm for a man to marry his woman and this is evident during marriage rites at the wedding ceremony, however, a lady did things differently.

In what appears to be a role reversal, the unidentified lady is seen performing the marriage rites on the groom, suggesting she actually married him.

She acted the groom with the man being the bride. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @ije_luv

Source: Instagram

The incredible wedding scenes was caught on camera and shared on Instagram by Ijeoma Daisy.

In the clip, the man is seen seated with a white veil covering his face like a bride.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The lady unveiled her man like he was the bride

Assuming groom responsibilities, the lady in native attire is spotted standing before the man and spraying cash on his lap.

The cash rain is then followed up with his unveiling. Adding glitz to the showing, the lady makes some hesitant moves as if having reservations about unveiling her man before finally showing his face.

People around screamed for joy as the lady unveiled her man.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@otubutosyn said:

"Reverse is the case here. Team carry me dey go my husband house."

@keside_tmc said:

"They would have used high target to cover this man not this white shimi."

@proudigbobabe said:

"What is this? Because we sang one small song that "God should carry us dey go our husband house"now you guys are now dragging our prayer point with us. The reverse is the case as we aint doing this at all never."

@xtian_machy said:

"Please who'll pay for my Groom price? Come and take me to your house."

Lady tells man through an intermediary that she wants to marry him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shoot her shot at a man through an intermediary.

The message she sent was a tarse, few-word message and it turned out to be the magic bullet that caught her lover.

The message reads:

''Tell him I want to marry him. ANd show me his response."

The person who was to convey the message even laughed over it with an emoji. But her wishes have come to pass and she took to Twitter to share her testimony.

Source: Legit.ng