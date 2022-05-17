Actress Jackie Appiah has been captured without wearing a wig or putting on make-up by fellow actor John Dumelo

Realizing that Dumelo captured her raw face with only corn roll braids, Appiah dived under her kitchen cabinet

This is one of the very few times that the beautiful actress' face and natural hair without make-up and wig surfaced online

Award-winning actor John Dumelo has revealed the real face of actress Jackie Appiah without make-up and wig.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, John Dumelo was seen filming Jackie Appiah who was without a wig.

The actress was seen in the kitchen as only her natural hair braided in corn roll appeared, without her wig that she wears often.

Jackie Appiah runs away from John Dumelo's lens

Source: Instagram

The interesting aspect was that Jackie Appiah runs away after realizing that John Dumelo was filming her.

John Dumelo, however, was seen laughing at the actress, proving that he intentionally did so to tease Jackie.

This is one of the very few times that a raw video capturing Jackie Appiah's look without wig and make-up popped up online.

Many a time, Jackie Appiah is seen wearing wig caps with make-up, making her look extremely elegant.

Unfortunately, the look that many of her fans are used to is not what was captured in the video by John Dumelo.

Photos of Jackie Appiah's luxurious kitchen drop online

Popular and beautiful Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, stunned fans on social media with a photo from her luxurious kitchen.

Jackie took the beautiful photo posed with a glass in her hand inside the kitchen that looks so glamorous.

There were glasses all over with decorative lights to make the place attractive like the owner.

Jackie also used not an ordinary blind for the window in the white-washed kitchen. She shared the photo to wish her fellow women who are “intelligent, ambitious, strong, classy women” a happy women’s day.

The photo has got many praising the cute actress and have described her as a beautiful, lovely woman with class.

