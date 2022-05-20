Top Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy has finally reacted to the news of music star Rihanna welcoming her first child

News broke out on May 19, 2022, that the Barbadian singer had finally welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky

Don Jazzy who has been known to have a crush on Rihanna took to his official social media page to congratulate her

News that international singer Rihanna has finally given birth had Nigerians on social media anticipating the reaction of music mogul, Don Jazzy.

The Mavin boss has been known to have a huge crush on Rihanna and even the news of her pregnancy drew an interesting reaction from him.

However, on May 19, 2022, news made the rounds on social media that the Fenty star had finally put to bed and she delivered a baby boy with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Don Jazzy reacts to news of Rihanna's childbirth. Photos: @donjazzy, @adgalriri

Don Jazzy reacts to Rihanna’s childbirth

Hours after news of Rihanna’s childbirth made the rounds on social media, Don Jazzy took to his official page to react.

The Mavin boss posted an old photo of the Barbadian singer carrying a child and proceeded to congratulate her in his caption.

Don Jazzy told fans that the singer welcomed a baby boy and he appeared to cheer at the news. In his words:

“It’s a boy. .”

Fans and celebs have funny comments on Don Jazzy’s reaction to Rihanna’s childbirth

The Mavin boss’ post on Rihanna’s childbirth drew a number of interesting reactions. Read some of them below:

Official_ikechukwu:

“Keep your head up bro .”

Fancyacholonu:

“Congrats! I’m so happy for you .”

Mizsthicknesz:

“So cute .”

Oghenekaroitene:

“And our son has arrived. Congratulations Don .”

Iamnasboi:

“ Don be strong.”

Callme_frost:

“Don’t cry .”

Bolanlemii:

“Don Jazzy came late .”

