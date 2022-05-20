Popular Nigerian singer Viktoh recently took to social media to share his latest achievement with fans

The former YBNL music star acquired a sleek new Mercedes Benz and he shared the photo online

Numerous fans and music lovers congratulated Viktoh on his new ride as they celebrated with him

Popular Nigerian singer Viktoh has joined the big leagues of celebs with his latest acquisition.

The music star recently bought himself a Mercedes Benz and he took to social media to share the good news with fans.

On his official Instagram page, the former YBNL artiste posted a photo of himself seating on his sleek new ride.

Singer Viktoh buys Mercedes Benz. Photos: @viktoh_og

Viktoh accompanied the now-deleted photo with a caption about his new German ride.

He wrote:

“Go German German.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to news of Viktoh’s newly acquired Benz

Internet users had different comments about Viktoh’s good fortune. Most of them congratulated him while others noted that it was well deserved. Read some of their reactions below:

_Standardgram:

“No wonder I never hear him song since, him just dey on a low de bomb.”

Aprokonaijablog:

“Who dey depress don buy Benz.”

Youngphelly:

“This guy no dey play. I don't care how he get his money. Congratulations to him.”

Brownie_odion:

“But this guy no Dey sing again na.”

Fhatdanielz:

“E don tey wey u sing ooo. Where Una dey do osholee and which work dey go now.”

Fadafadaofficial:

“The guy don too suffer, I’m really happy for him.”

Nice one.

Singer Viktoh recounts becoming an Uber driver because of hard times

Former YBNL artiste, Viktoh, gave fans a brief narration about a troubling time in his past.

The singer said he sold his car some years ago and was forced to start ordering cabs just to get to his destination. He said there were also times when he had to trek.

Viktoh added that most people in the Gbagada area of Lagos can bear witness to his story. He recounted turning down ride offers simply out of shame.

Sharing further, the singer added that he was still making good music while he was going through the challenging phase.

Source: Legit.ng