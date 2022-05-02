Heavily pregnant Rihanna has won many people's hearts after she was filmed dancing to A$AP Rocky's recent lit live performance at a packed venue

The superstar was praised by social media users for breaking the norms and showing the whole world that there's nothing wrong with partying while pregnant

Some Instagram users hilariously shared that the singer and the rapper's unborn baby was dancing along the parents during his or her epic performance by Rocky

Rihanna is a supportive girlfriend. The superstar was recently filmed dancing to her boo's performance. A$AP Rocky was live on stage rapping while Riri was on the side cheering her man on.

Rihanna was seen vibing to A$AP Rocky’s performance. Image: @badgirlriri, ASAP Rocky/Facebook

Source: UGC

The heavily pregnant singer and the rapper have been making headlines across the world since they started dating. They've also trended for all the wrong reasons just recently when the Praise The Lord hitmaker was arrested in front of Riri after their holiday in Barbados.

The Shade Room took to Instagram to share the video of Rihanna dancing to her boo's hip-hop performance. The outlet captioned the post:

"#PressPlay: Ayee! #Rihanna is a whole mood vibing out to her boo #ASAPRocky’s recent performance!"

Social media users took to the publication's comment section to share their thoughts on the clip. Many love the fact that Rihanna is a supportive bae.

Hotboyy_nick said:

"That baby been to more places than me."

Mariposabudista82 commented:

"That belly is bellying."

Sweettvenomm wrote:

"She be living her best life unapologetic."

X__meeee said:

"She supporting her man, as she should."

Wizardddkellytingz commented:

"The baby in there dancing too."

Princessskammie wrote:

"One thing Rihanna gonna do during her pregnancy is show that jelly."

__jay.y.y said:

"How cute, I can see the baby is also vibing in her belly."

jyking2022_ added:

"Riri made it cool for pregnant women to party."

A$AP Rocky trends as cops find multiple guns at his house

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that A$AP Rocky made headlines for all the wrong reasons again. It's reported that police found multiple guns at his home in LA, US during a search over the Hollywood shooting he was allegedly involved in.

The rapper, who is about to have a baby with Rihanna, has been hogging headlines since he became the singer's boyfriend. Police have been investigating him for a shooting that occurred in Hollywood in November, 2021.

No-one died during the shooting but a man alleges that the Praise The Lord hitmaker is the one who took a shot that narrowly missed him. TMZ TV took to Instagram on Thursday, 28 April to share that cops found the weapons during a search over last year's non-fatal shooting.

Source: Legit.ng