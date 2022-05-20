Veteran Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson appears to have caught singer Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ bug going by her latest video

The movie star posted a clip online of herself dancing to the viral song while rocking a big baby bump on a film set

Fans and celebrity colleagues took to Mercy’s comment section to react to the video with many of them commenting on her baby bump

Top Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie recently got her fans talking on social media after she danced to singer Kizz Daniel’s latest song, Buga.

Taking to her official social media page, the mother of four posted a video of herself on a movie set dancing to the viral song.

Mercy was spotted with a big baby bump as she joined the viral social media challenge.

Mercy Johnson dances to Kizz Daniel's Buga song with big baby bump on movie set. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The mother of four was seen doing the popular steps of going down low then coming back up with shoulders raised high.

See the viral video below:

Internet users react to Mercy Johnson’s baby bump as she dances to Kizz Daniel’s Buga song

Not long after the movie star posted the video of herself dancing on her page, many of her fans and colleagues had interesting things to say.

While some people hailed her dancing steps, others questioned her baby bump. Read what some of them had to say below:

Ucheelendu:

“Best dancer I know!! This my sis can dance ehnnnnn Choi‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️.”

Uubaby2021;

“Merciful mercy I know you are telling me Henry brother is on the way.”

Sallykoma:

“Baby number 5 loading.”

Bensonokonkwo:

“Dance on fire.”

Noneychrixofficial:

“Na every 6months this girl dea born self.”

Ellahmela:

“Another baby❤️Momma is okay oo plss.”

Interesting.

