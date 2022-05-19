Barbadian superstar, Rihanna, and her man A$AP Rocky got social media rocking following the news of the arrival of their baby boy

The lovebirds reportedly welcomed the baby but chose to keep the good news away from the fans at the moment

Social media users around the world got to know about it and they have showered the new parents with loads of congratulatory messages

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have become first time parents to the excitement of their fans as the entertainers reportedly welcomed their baby boy.

The Barbadian singer who has been slaying her pregnancy looks on social media in the past few months won't be serving the protruding belly anymore.

Rihanna and A$AP Rockey reportedly become first time parents. Credit: @bizzynews

Source: Instagram

She reportedly welcomed the baby last week.

Rih was last seen on Mother's Day weekend having dinner with A$AP at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Since then, h there have not been activities on her social media pages.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to TMZ, Rihanna gave birth to her son just a few days later on May 13th.

Check out the post below:

Netizens congratulate Rihanna and A$AP

Social media users are glad to hear the news of a mini Rihanna and have showered the couple with congratulatory messages as they welcomed the little man.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bill.a_:

"The world can sleep now, congratulations!"

Myheartbeats_3d:

"I thought yall saw that lady shopping for girl clothes."

Brithebrain_:

"I know it might be a while but I can’t wait to see that baby. They both beautiful, congratulations to them."

Alliee.way:

"I knew it, she got quiet on us congrats."

P.oohdieee:

"A BOY? I was team girl but congratulations to my loves."

Video shows Rihanna dancing to A$AP Rocky's performance while heavily pregnant

Legit.ng earlier reported that heavily pregnant Rihanna won many people's hearts after she was filmed dancing to A$AP Rocky's lit live performance at a packed venue.

The superstar was praised by social media users for breaking the norms and showing the whole world that there's nothing with partying while pregnant.

Some Instagram users hilariously shared that the singer and the rapper's unborn baby was dancing along with the parents during the epic performance by Rocky.

Source: Legit.ng