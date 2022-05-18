Singer Tiwa Savage has commenced her North American tour and the music star seems to be having an amazing run

Tiwa shared a video showing a recap of her show in New York with fans and also posted pictures showing the designer outfit she rocked

Another video making the rounds on social media captured the mother of one shaking her backside to the excitement of guests at her show

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage is having an amazing time on her North American tour and she has been sharing updates with fans on social media.

The Eminado crooner took to her Instastory channel with a video recap showing how her show in New York went down.

Tiwa Savage moves her backside to the excitement of fans. Photo: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The interesting clip highlighted activities that led up to her arrival at the venue of the show and even gave fans a glimpse into the way she was styled by her glam team.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Tiwa equally shared some fire photos showing the designer outfit she rocked for her concert. Apparently, the singer had gotten a two-piece set of the collaboration between fashion powerhouses, Fendi and Versace.

See the photos below:

Tiwa twerks a storm

Another video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment the singer whet the appetite of the audience with her dance moves.

The mother of one put her backside on display and vibrated vigorously just like a professional afrobeats dancer.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

mamagold_skincare said:

"Yansh pass yansh this one na original no be hand made."

legendpaapi said:

"Aunty Tiwa shaking what doctor gave her .. Thank you Doc."

raylyon_bobo said:

"Make tems come learn abeq ..tiwa too sabi."

the_money_man5 said:

"Mama nor wan gree old leave this things fit the young ones."

_xx2033 said:

"If you see yansh you go know say yansh pass yansh- TERRY."

Tiwa Savage leaves fans gushing over her beauty as she shares new photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage shared some hot photos of herself via her social media timeline, which left many talking.

Tiwa also captioned the post with a statement about not joining fools in a conversation as one would be regarded the same.

Popular celebrities within and outside Nigeria dropped beautiful messages in Tiwa’s comment section.

Source: Legit.ng