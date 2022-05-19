Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Kim Oprah is having a great time outside the country and she recently shared photos from the fun trip

The reality star got people gushing over her beauty as she glowed brightly in a purple coloured dress that flaunted her curves

Kim who is in Singapore also shared photos from one of her dining moments in a beautiful restaurant with a friend

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Kim Oprah is having the time of her life in Singapore and she has shared some of her moments with fans on social media.

The reality star flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos from some of her fun moments in a beautiful restaurant.

Kim donned a beautiful purple wrap dress that generously showed off her curves, subtle makeup and long blonde braids.

"They still tryna figure me out."

See the post below:

Nigerians gush over Kim Oprah

esebrume:

"What's up with purple @kimoprah"

blackchedder:

"Everything suits you"

nkese.eyo:

"You’re tooo prettyyyyyy❤️"

omaaa_aa:

"Gorgeous gorgeous girl "

asanwa31:

"Yes nawthe secret behind this excessive traveling"

joielaavril:

"Your drink is purple. I am in love."

kimberlyadetoro:

"Kimmy Kim Kim "

Kim Oprah treats mother to soft life ahead of her birthday

The Nigerian reality star treated her mother to a fancy trip abroad and she took to social media to update fans.

On her official Instagram page, Kim posted photos and clips of herself with her mother as they got set to travel out.

The ex-BBN star then explained that she was so happy to be celebrating International Women’s Day with her mother on foreign soil.

BBNaija's Pere shows off new car

Meanwhile, ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Pere Egbi joined the long list of celebrities who have splurged millions on a new car this year.

The actor who could not contain his excitement took to his Instagram page with a video showing off just a little part of the exterior and interior of his new black car.

As expected, fans and colleagues of the reality star have flooded the comment section of his post with congratulatory messages.

