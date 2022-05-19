A Nigerian family's entry for the trending Buga dance challenge has stirred mixed reactions on social media

In the cute video, the man's five kids in fine dresses lined up as they showed off lovely dance steps

As they displayed, he rained money on them and they wrapped things up with the signatory opposing angle hand pose the song's theme dance move is famed for

A Nigerian man and his five little kids jumped on the Buga dance challenge in a creative way.

The Buga challenge is a dance trend that has enveloped social media since the release of Kizz Daniel's hit song Buga which featured singer Tekno.

They impressed with sweet dance moves. Photo Credit: @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

In the video @saintavenue_ent1 shared on Instgaram, the five kids stood on a single file with their dad right behind them.

They broke into different dance steps as the song played in the backgound.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Along the line, their dad brought out money and began spraying each of his kids.

One of the girls in yellow dresses abandoned her dancing to pick the mint notes.

The beautiful family then rounded off their showcase by doing the signatory opposing angle hand pose of the song at the same time.

Watch the video below:

Social media users took note of the little girl in a yellow dress

@omalichababaedu14 said:

"Babygirl see money loose focus for dance after picking ,energy to dance doubled."

@thelandlordroom said:

"That small girl go like money I don see am for her reaction.. she nor care about the dance."

@i_am_wuraola_adriel said:

"The small princess in yellow gown is very sharp, no dulling moment, she make sure she picked the money finish before she start to dey buga."

@shimmer_joy said:

"It’s the girl picking the money for me oo…!

"Instant energy came after she finished picking the money…and someone will come and tell me that money doesn’t bring happiness!!!must be ment!"

Nigerian man does the Buga challenge with his 3 daughters and wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had shown off his 3 daughters and wife as they jumped on the Buga challenge.

In the cute video, the man and his ladies vibed to trending Kizz Daniel and Tekno song Buga in stylish native attires.

One after the other, the ladies would come to the front of the man, make funny faces before the camera and go in another direction, making way for the next person.

While this went on, the man didn't interact physically with any of the ladies, save for one in blue attire. When it got to her turn, he held her lightly by the left shoulder and joined in making funny faces for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng