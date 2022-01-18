Popular Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, has spoken on his marriage to fellow actress, Blessing Obasi

During a recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Nze explained that celebrity breakups made him take a break from social media a week to his wedding

Stan added that he was literally palpitating and questioning himself on if he was truly ready for marriage before leaving things to God

Popular Nigerian actor, Stan Nze, has shared details about his marriage to his colleague in the industry, Blessing Obasi.

While speaking during a recent Rubbin’ Minds interview with Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Stan opened up on how he had to quit social media a week to his wedding.

Actor Stan Nze speaks on how he felt few days to his wedding. Photos: @stannze

Source: Instagram

According to the Rattle Snake star actor, so many negative celebrity breakup news were making the rounds at the time and he actually started palpitating and questioning himself on whether he was truly ready to get married.

Stan added that some of these news came from star celebrity couples who dated for long periods only to break up shortly after. He however explained that he later switched to God mode and allowed God to guide him because he wants his marriage to work.

The film star also noted that it was also important for him to marry someone in the entertainment industry.

In his words:

“I want my marriage to work. A week before my marriage, I left social media. There was a lot of news on Instagram. Partners were fighting each other. I was literally palpitating, asking myself if I was ready for marriage.

“These were people I felt they were really in love, some even having dated for seven years. It was important that I married someone in the entertainment industry, whether radio, film, or movies. It’s a delicate industry.”

While speaking with Ebuka, Stan also explained that despite being in the public eye, he loves his private life to stay that way and that he had no plans on revealing his marriage online till he had gone on honeymoon.

However, his wife advised him to post before the D-day so that they could control the narrative.

He said:

“I’ve always wanted my family to be private. My marriage was to be under wraps until my honeymoon but my wife insisted we post a photo so we control any coming narrative. We’d been together for 3 and a half years.”

See the full interview below:

