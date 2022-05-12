Much loved Nollywood couple, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Jessica Obasi, have once again got fans in their feelings

On May 12, 2022, Blessing clocked a new age and her husband, Stan, made sure to celebrate her on social media

The actor shared a video compilation of some of the funny and loving moments they have shared together and fans gushed over them

Popular Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, made sure to make his wife, Blessing Jessica Obasi, feel very special on her birthday.

The star actress clocked a year older on May 12, 2022, and her husband shared the news with their numerous fans on social media.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Stan posted a video compilation showing some of the numerous sweet moments they have shared together in their marriage.

Actor Stan Nze leaves fans gushing over his birthday message to his wife, Blessing. Photos: @stannze

The video clip featured romantic, funny and goofy moments and some from vacations they went on together.

Not stopping there, Stan accompanied the video with a sweet caption for his wife. He wrote:

“To my Ori aku, Lolo Nze 1 of the Nzerians kingdom, my beautiful baby, my confidant, the wife of my youth, my lover, my best friend. Tomato Jos m, apu na anwu, ugogbe ezinuno m I love you my queen

"You are legit the best thing that has happened to me and as you have brought so much joy into my life, may joy and happiness be your experience now and forever more.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRS NZE.”

See the video below:

Fans gush over Stan Nze’s romantic message to wife on her birthday

The video soon went viral on social media and fans gushed over the romantic display. Read what some of them had to say below:

Iam_omonike:

“These guys are so sweet to watch their YouTube channel is my go to channel when I want to laugh I love love❤️ May their union be blessed forever ❤️.”

Egos_cubicle:

“She has a great Smile.”

Chii.omar:

“Happy birthday to her, she's one of my best actresses. .”

Kenblazephotography:

“I love them alot.”

Prudyjay:

“My favourite couple... Happy birthday Lolo Nze.”

Sandraremy_:

“I love them so much.”

So sweet.

