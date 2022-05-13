An American woman has shared lessons she learnt at the abode of a keke driver who hosted her during the week

Kim Rinke said the experience left her a bit ashamed because of how blind she is to how others live

The lady narrated some interesting things that happened at the man's house including his eldest son's birthday

Kim Rinke, a US lady has stirred reactions on business networking platform LinkedIn after shedding light on her experience at the house of a keke driver identified as Anthony.

In a LinkedIn post she made on Thursday, May 12, Kim revealed that Anthony had invited her over to his house during the week as a guest.

She said the experience taught her lessons. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Kim Rinke

Source: UGC

She explained that Anthony is a man who helps her get around Pune, a city in India with his keke.

Kim's experience at Anthony's house

Sharing a picture taken at her host's house, Kim stated that they had a local home-cooked meal called biryani, beer and a happy conversation. She added that they also marked his eldest son's birthday with a cake.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady marvelled at how the family was ''rich in community'' despite not being financially well to do.

"His family has so little compared to what we are accustomed to in the US, and yet, they are so rich in community, with neighbors and their children walking in and out of each other's homes, sharing leftovers (because there are no refrigerators), and welcoming the odd,'' American guest, she wrote.

Lessons Kim learnt at Anthony's house

Describing her time at Anthony's place as a tidal wave of emotions, Kim shared that it left her a bit ashamed about how blind she has been to how others live.

She said it also made her grateful and humbled. The American expressed joy at the invite and looked forward to learning more about Anthony and his Indian culture.

"This experience has left me grateful, humbled, and a bit ashamed (if I am honest), because of how blind I am to how others live.

"To say it was life-changing would be an understatement...it was more of a tidal wave of emotion that I still haven't fully processed.

"All I know is that I am glad to have met him and look forward to learning more about him and Indian culture. And...maybe how to eat biryani with my hands without making a mess."

Netizens reactions

Dr. Mamta G. said:

"Great experience..stay safe too meanwhile. I wouldn’t have been able to do this out of safety concerns may be..it's a girls disease to not trust people."

Pravin Deshpande said:

"Congratulations Kim for putting this experience on the public platform. It was not the poverty you wanted to see and portray, but the humanity , which has become a rare phenomenon. Keep up the good work.."

Aashita Kwatra said:

"Makes me ponder about my own self and how little do we do for the society and people we are living with. There is huge divide and as responsible citizens we must come forward to help. I realised this and wish to bring about that change in myself. Sometimes we are so blessed, we forget how to share those blessings. We live in a crazy greedy world. One baby step at a time."

Sahil Shaikh said:

"I understand your intent of the post is towards good and being grateful in life for what you have, but somehow you have managed to trigger the wrong side in conveying the same.. Hopefully you'll visit the privileged Indians someday and that may give you a balanced view of the culture and standards. Of living."

Lady who rides keke shares why she quit being a teacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who quit her teaching job to be a keke rider.

When asked why she decided to go into that business route, the lady revealed that the job is far better than the teaching job she was into.

The business lady stated that she was a teacher in private schools before the switch. The keke driver added she got tired of the pittance that came in as salary.

Source: Legit.ng