Smoking is one of the hardest addictions to break especially when the money to buy is readily available

The Nigerian entertainment industry is known for quite a number of celebrities who smoke, while some hide theirs, others show off at every given opportunity

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel became the latest celebrity to quit smoking, adding that he took the life-changing decision because of his sons

The decision of Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel to quit smoking in 2022 is a big win for the singer and also comes at a time when the habit is being discouraged.

However, aside from the singer, there are other celebrities in the past who took a step to end their smoking addiction.

These celebs finally conquered their smoking habits. Credit: @tontolet @kizzdaniel @donjazzy

In this article, we look at Nigerian celebrities who have quit smoking.

1. Kizz Daniel

In 2022, Kizz Daniel took a stance against smoking. On his 28th birthday, May 1, 2022, the Nigerian singer publicly ended smoking as he shared a video stating reasons for the decision.

Kizz said parts of the reasons for his decision are his kids as he destroyed a packet filled with cigarette sticks.

2. Tekno

Nigerian singer Tekno is another singer who bid goodbye to smoking cigarettes. In 2019, Tekno revealed that he had finally stopped his smoking habit, congratulating himself on the achievement.

The singer said:

“Congrats to me, finally conquered this dirty smoking habit."

3. Don Jazzy

Legendary music producer Don Jazzy in 2019 revealed he had spent a year without smoking, which means he began the journey in 2018.

Don Jazzy's decision to end his addiction became a source of inspiration to many Nigerians as of 2019.

4. Davido

After Don Jazzy revealed that he had ended his smoking addiction in 2019, DMW boss Davido was among those who were inspired.

Davido, in a statement back then, said he would quit smoking soon as he shared a video of a pack of cigarettes.

However, it is unknown if the singer has stopped the addiction, but he is rarely seen smoking.

5. Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is another celebrity who has quit her smoking addiction.

As far back as 2012, Tonto Dikeh, who had reportedly been battling her smoking habit after making it to the spotlight in 2006 when she was a runner-up at The Next Movie Star TV reality show, revealed her decision to quit.

Also, on February 17th, 2018, the actress disclosed a tangible reason why she decided to quit smoking. She was quoted to have said:

“What if my son needs blood tomorrow? What will I say to myself? That I cannot donate blood for my son because I indulge in cannabis?”

