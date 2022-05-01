As part of the celebrations of his 28th birthday, Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel announced that he will be quitting a bad habit

The singer declared that for the sake of his children, he has stopped smoking cigarettes as he destroyed its sticks in video

Kizz also prayed for those who are still struggling with the addiction, Nigerians have hailed and sent their birthday wishes to him

Nigerian music star, Kizz Daniel is celebrating his 28th birthday today, May 1, 2022, and he is publicly making a big decision on his special day.

Kizz Daniel shared a video on his verified Instagram page to announce that he has quit smoking as stated reasons for the decision.

Parts of the reasons are his kids as he destroyed a packet filled with cigarette sticks.

According to him:

"To celebrate my birthday for the sake of my kids I quit, to those of you still struggling with this addiction it is not cool and it is not good trust me. May God save us."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate and commend Kizz Daniel

A number of Kizz Daniel's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to his page to commend him for the big decision he took and sent him lovely birthday wishes.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamteddya:

"Happy birthday g. Best decision for sure."

Mr.jollof_:

"I wish I fit stop oooooo Anyways happy birthday."

Itsuchey:

"One of the greatest decisions you’ve made… Big ups Vado."

Dear_damolah:

"I pray as u take this step it becomes permanent,God will make it easy."

Sir_eltee:

"That’s a very good decision. For your health too, very important."

Eniolajolade:

"Congratulations, E remain Olamide badoo that guy and cigarette na bestie...inseparable."

