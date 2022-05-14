Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has taken to social media to recount her experience with a stranger online

In an Instagram Story post, she opened up about how she got a cash gift of N1 million from a follower

Social media users have reacted to the post with some expressing doubt about her claim, tagging it as lies

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has once again gotten social media users talking following her recent post.

Her post has sparked reactions. Credit: Nkechi Blessing Sunday

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram Story post, the actress opened up about how a stranger online gifted her a whooping N1 million.

According to her, the stranger after gifting her the money, the stranger advised her to go out and stop responding to trolls online.

See post below:

Social media users react

abikz_beauty_world:

"There are female privileges and we also have celebrity privileges you might think she is lying if you haven’t enjoy such before."

larisscott_:

"And u just sent your account info to a random account with 3 ffwers? Yeah lemme drink this cold zobo."

stephadamu:

"So you sent your details to a stranger with 5 followers. Una too dey lie smelling lie."

its_ekaette:

"Don’t believe 99% of things you read or see on SM Mbok."

l.tobiloba:

"She knows how to stay relevant on this social media platforms. Mo gbédi fun ę Nkechi."

izzyreal___1__:

"Nkechi rest oh .... haaa you no dey tire to dey mule when you no be dj yk."

rammyexquisiteworld:

"No let nkechi blessing give you lamba.. she dey find who she wan carry trabaye."

cakeitbylarabel:

"Na only celebrities all this random ppl dey always give money, cars and house osheyyyyyy."

