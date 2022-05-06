Nigerian celebrities make a lot of money from shows and ambassadorship and most of them splurge money on luxury items

Not surprisingly, Davido topped the list as the singer is known for splurging millions on himself and the people around him

Nigerian celebrities most likely do not spend on a budget as most would assume they splurge whatever amount they want to buy what they need.

If there were a budget, however, handed over to Nigerian male celebrities, there is a high chance that at least one of them would overspend.

On that note, Legit.ng recently asked readers on Twitter to vote for the celebrity who is most likely to overspend on a cloth shopping budget of N415m.

Nigerians react to Legit.ng's post

Davido won the poll by a stretch with 68.1% and it's not surprising seeing as the singer splurges millions on outfits, accessories, cars, and jewellery not just for himself but for other people around him as well.

Burna Boy came second with 16.4% and even though he doesn't show off his closet, the self-acclaimed African Giant wears some pretty cool outfits.

Wizkid had 12.9% on the poll and it's not surprising seeing as the singer wears really simple pieces.

