Davido's third baby mama, Chioma had a blast on her 27th birthday and the singer rounded it up for her with a special gift

The mum of one ended up at a club with her friends on her big day and while they were partying, it was announced that Davido placed a special order of drinks for her

The gesture has got people speculating as many noted that the once engaged couple areas till very much together

Davido's third baby mam, Chioma aka Chef Chi clocked 27 on April 30 and she made sure to turn up with her friends in the club.

Apart from giving her a lovely shout-out on social media, Davido made sure to end the night on a special note for the mother of his son.

Chioma celebrates 27th birthday in club with friends Photo credit: @davido/@thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, while Chioma and her friend danced and partied, a hypeman announced that Davido had placed a special order of drinks for his third baby mama to celebrate her birthday.

Other parts of the clip show Chioma dancing energetically as the song Davido made in her name Assurance played.

Nigerians react to the video

iamflorenceifeoma:

"Davido and chioma just dey confuse everybody "

effizidizzi_couture:

"Davido am begging you in the name of God, please make us happy marry Chioma please."

saidah_sg:

"These 2 will find their way back to each other."

tashadonno:

"But he still didn’t attend the party Davido be careful "

africanlightskin_phannie__:

"That’s so sweet of him."

_ceelearh:

"Allow this girl to breathe abeg, marry you no free marry, yet you are hovering over her like a fly. Na wa o!"

ayoolafehintolabrat:

"In all of this, I hope Chioma is getting the royalties from the songs sha. Make she no Dey sleep on it."

gloryjames94:

"Shebi una talk say she don get new man Abi… Wer the new man now make heart attack no kill am sha oo."

frickydejj:

"Davido never disapoints"

Davido's cousin calls Chioma his property on her birthday

One of Davido's cousins, Clark Adeleke gave fans what they loved to see and talk about as he shared a video of the singer's third baby mama Chioma on his Instagram story.

Clark put up a video of Chioma twerking at a club during her birthday celebration as she had the fun of her life on the special day.

Chioma put her behind to work and Clark declared that she is his brother's property.

