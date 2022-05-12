Nollywood actress, Scarlet Gomez, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday with some gorgeous new photos

The screen goddess who turned the big 30 on Thursday, May 12 dazzled in her all-white photo shoot

Meanwhile, top fashionista and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, Temi recently stepped out in a dress by a Nigerian brand

Turning 30, for many women, is often a big deal and this explains why many ladies often go all out to mark their new age.

And Scarlet Gomez is no different.

The actress turned a year older. Photo credit: @thescarletgomez

The talented Nollywood actress turned a year older on Thursday, May 12, and has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate.

She shared some photos from her birthday shoot and they are nothing short of breath-taking.

In the photos, the screen goddess donned a pristine white dress which flattered her silhouette.

The stunning flowing maxi dress features cross neck straps and a sweetheart neckline with a train on the side of the dress.

She sported a honey blonde long hair which she poured to the back, wearing a natural shade of makeup.

Check out one of her looks below:

