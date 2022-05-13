Veteran Nollywood comedian John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, sparked hilarious reactions on social media after a video of him emerged online

In the video, Mr Ibu was seen passionately pledging to Davido's 30 BG anthem and he mentioned his reason for joining the pledge

The comic actor's video got fans calling on Davido to take a look at his newest fan, some of them urged the singer to sign Mr Ibu up

How about Mr Ibu officially joining Davido's 30BG? The combination will be explosive, and that is what the fans desired and called for when a video of the comedian surfaced online.

The veteran actor shared a video of himself pledging to Davido's 30BG anthem and declared that he joined because everyone on TikTok was doing it.

My Ibu pledges to 30BG anthem. Credit: @realmribu1 @davido

Source: Instagram

According to Mr Ibu:

"When I hear everyone on TikTok pledging to #30BGanthem Davido."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Ibu's 30BG anthem video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Mr Ibu's video pledging to Davido's 30BG anthem, most of them called the attention of the singer to it.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ejoma11:

"@davido please sign our daddy up."

Sarita__raw:

"@davido mr Ibu self na our Gang."

Fataxy_xx10:

"@davido come and see daddy it not easy."

Ladyjasminec"

"Y’all tag @davido ! It wasn’t easy to get daddy on this one."

Clintongilberts:

"Daddy you deserve one 30BG chain o."

Current_pilot:

"Davido will definitely post this with attention… I trust him."

Mr Ibu makes funny gesture as he recreates Josh2funy's lyrics of Sungba remix

Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious video of Mr Ibu sparked massive reactions on social media and his fans loved it.

The comic actor who just recovered from sickness decided to jump on the funny remix Josh2funny made for Asake's Sungba.

Josh2funny played around Mr Ibu's name in his hilarious remix and the actor took it to a whole new level by making funny gestures in his own version of the trending song.

Source: Legit.ng