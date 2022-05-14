A fan of Nigerian singer Davido has left many gushing after she went on to make a frame of Davido reposting some of her posts on Instagram

The fan, who is a lady, expressed excitement over her latest feat as she said she had to do to frame the post

Many have taken to social media to comment on the video as they said it was worth doing a frame for

It is rare to get the attention of celebrities amid their high number of fans, but once achieved, it is considered a big deal.

A big fan of Nigerian music star, Davido has expressed excitement after the singer recognised her online.

This comes as the DMW boss reposted some posts from the lady’s TikTok page on his Instagram page; on seeing this, the lady decided to get the images framed.

The excited lady made a frame of the snapshots of Davido as she shared a video of it on her page, and it has left many gushing.

Sharing the post, the lady said:

”Had to frame this.”

Fans gush as a Nigerian lady frames snapshots of Davido reposting her on Instagram

_ekundharyor:

"I suppose frame the video of me and my daughter wey Davido reposted on her birthday last year oo ."

iam.itunu:

"E reach to frame o."

theblack_studio:

"Na 001 we dey talk about o."

dj_osax:

"Just look at Jessica on my birthday you no fit frame me na Davido story repost you framed chai ‍♂️."

daniella_uwam:

"@wellingtonbose I say even if baba enter studio just cough …I go download am Dey listen ."

ennyberry_:

"@debiimpe as it should be babim #30bg4l "

