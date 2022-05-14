Davido’s daughter Imade Adeleke has left many of her father’s fans and followers gushing as she clocks 7 years old today

Imade, who is Davido’s 1st child and daughter, took to her Instagram account to share a stylish photo of herself to mark her birthday

The singer’s daughter said her 7th birthday is a double blessing as it falls on the 14th of May as many sent her birthday messages

As Nigerians and those outside the country celebrate Davido’s latest single, Stand Stong, which was released on Friday, May 13, the singer’s 1st child and daughter Imade Adeleke is also making headlines as her 7th birthday is today, May 14th.

Imade’s birthday is coming a few days after Davido celebrated his second daughter Hailey Adeleke on her 5th birthday.

Imade Adeleke shares birthday photos. Credit: @realimadeadeleke @davido

To mark her birthday, Imade took to her Instagram account to share a lovely photo of herself rocking a jean outfit as she described her birthday as a double blessing.

Sharing the photo, she wrote:

“7 on the 14th so you know it's a double blessing! Happy birthday to me ♀️.”

Davido’s fans send birthday messages to Imade Adeleke

Many of her father’s fans and followers have stormed her social media page to pen birthday messages to her.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages see them below:

eniafemomodu:

"Happy birthday, Princess! ✨."

billymooredmwlaundry_:

"beautiful 7 Happy birthday & STAND STRONG Elemi beautiful 7 +Imade& Davido 9+ Elemi 9+ ."

mercyduru1:

"Happy birthday BBY gal long life and prosperity IJN."

ne_x_ie:

"Happy Birthday to you the real Imade ."

simply.tej:

"Happy birthday Imade 001 daughter E Dey the body ."

bryon_richard999:

"You will go harder than your Dad ❤️ Birthday Blessings princess."

creamsekzy:

"Happy birthday Auroramay you be a source of joy and happiness to ur family and your generations to come.Amen."

Hailey Adeleke tells Davido she thinks about him every day

Nigerian singer and DMW boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, and his second daughter Hailey Adeleke made headlines over her 5th birthday.

Davido, known for showing love for his three kids and their mothers, stormed his daughter’s birthday party in style.

A video from the party showed the moment the singer carried Hailey while he joined others at the party to sing the happy birthday song.

