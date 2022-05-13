Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, and her four children warmed hearts after she shared a dance video with them

The proud mother of four took to her Instagram page to reminisce how she was about to become a mother nine years ago

Chacha and her kids rocked matching outfits as they danced to Kizz Daniel's trending hit single, Buga

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, served enviable mother and children goals on Instagram after sharing a video with her four lovely kids.

The beautiful mother reminisced on how she was bracing up to become a wife and mother nine years ago.

Chacha Eke dances with her kids. Credit: @chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

She and the kids rocked the same Gucci outfits as they danced to Kizz Daniel's trending song, Buga

The actress captioned the video as:

"By this time-May 2013, I was 3weeks away from traditionally becoming Wife & Mother….9years later, look all I got from @austinfaani Also, DIAMOND FAANI turned ONE last month. 24th April 2022."

Watch the beautiful video below:

Nigerians commend Chacha Eke and her kids

Social media users have reacted differently to Chacha Eke's dance video with her four children, most of them complimented the beautiful family.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ucheogbodo:

"That chubby baby omg you all look amazing."

Chinonsoarubayi:

"And with each child, you added more beauty."

Adakarl1:

"My Angels they have grown so fast….u look great sis."

Denrele_edun:

"I'm in AWE! Such a BEAUTIFUL FAMILY!!!!! Look at the angelic beauty radiating out of each offspring. And you, @chachaekefaani You're a Monument to Mankind! A National Treasure!"

Luchypearl:

"Chacha dear person go look at your children finish to born pikin go dey hungry person anyhow. Kai you're blessed."

