Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola added a new year today and decided to mark her birthday in a different style

Unlike many of her colleagues, the Nollywood actress shared a throwback photo of her as a young girl to mark the occasion

She went on to share a quote by Emily Dickinson that talks about getting newer every day as fans send birthday messages to her

Popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola clocked a new age on Thursday, May 5, and she appreciates God for it.

Bimbo didn’t share photoshoots to mark the occasion but chose to follow the Throwback trend as her birthday fell on a Thursday this year.

Thankful for his grace, Bimbo Akintola says as she marks her birthday. Credit: @bimboakintola

The talented actress shared a throwback photo of herself as a young girl.

Sharing the photos via her IG page, Bimbo wrote:

"We turn not older with the years, but newer every day'- Emily Dickinson. Thankful for His grace.”

See the post below:

Fans send birthday messages to Bimbo Akintola

Many of the actress' fans and followers have stormed her comment section to drop birthday messages as they celebrate with her.

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages, see them below:

ify0406:

"Happy birthday Honeybooboo."

ladyjessyfavored:

"Glorious Blessed Birthday to you Great legend. May God continue to Shine His Face upon you and order your steps into Greatness. Amen. Love you always❤️❤️❤️❤❤."

gbovothestoryteller:

"Happy birthday Ma. I wish you the best of this new age."

akanbiadeola6:

"Happy birthday to you Ma Blessings on you now and forever Ma. It's also my birthday today Ma❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

omenwa02:

"Happy birthday beautiful woman God bless your new age we share the same birthday."

king_hajike:

"Happy birthday to my one and only talented woman . I love you so much."

mauvey_tlc:

"My Bestie wow happy birthday boss of life . Choi how I cherish you eeh."

Source: Legit.ng