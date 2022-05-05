Nigerian controversial singer Portable seems to have commenced a world tour as he is yet to be back to Nigeria

In a latest video, Portable is seen showing off wads of foreign currency as he dances abnormally in Istanbul, Turkey

The video has received applause from many of his fans and followers in Nigeria as some as him to do give away

Nigerian controversial artiste, Portable, is one of the country's music stars currently outside the country on what can be described as a world tour.

Portable, who was in the UK a few days ago, where he created a lot of hilarious scenes, has shared a video of himself in Istanbul, Turkey.

The music star could be seen in the video showing wads of foreign currencies he has collected during his trip as he put up some abnormal dance steps in excitement.

Sharing the video via his social media timeline, Portable wrote:

"Akoi Money Who Dey Check Am Go Collet Woto woto who dey ????"

Fans hail Portable as he shows off foreign currency

Many of the singer's fans and followers have taken to social media to hail him, with some asking him to give away some of it.

yemialade:

"Money Good ooooo Foreign Money Foreign ministry Foreign Dance Shey abnormal abeg! ."

mcmbakara:

"Who is his Pastor, I need this anointing oo."

Tifeh:

"Grace wey pass ritual ❤️."

cokerdcoque:

"Make him dey dere three more months police to arrest am."

marachy_official:

"He’s not coming back anytime soon."

ezenwanyibekee:

"Grace of God chai I’m so happy for him. God is not a man sha."

Portable goes shirtless in London

Controversial rising star Portable had the time of his life as he made it down to the UK for the very first time.

A video spotted on social media captured the Zazu crooner speaking to a journalist upon his arrival in London and attributing his success to God.

Portable mentioned how he has enjoyed grace and blessings from the Lord. A different video shared by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, captured the singer already exploring the streets of London.

