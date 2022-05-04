Reality TV star Kim Kardashian hints at one more wedding, which will be the fourth after splitting with rapper husband Kanye West

She was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas between 2000 to 2004 and said she has not given up on saying "I do" one last time

Kardashian was also married to basketball superstar Kris Humphries in 2011 before splitting in 2013

Kim Kardashian has revealed she is open to one more wedding as divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West are ongoing.

Kim Kardashian has hinted at one more wedding. The reality TV star has been in three previous marriages. Photo: E! News, Michael Simon, Pinterest, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian who is currently dating American comedian, writer and actor Pete Davidson stated she is open to a fourth wedding.

In an episode of The Kardashian, the celebrity socialite says chuckling:

I believe in love that’s why, hopefully, there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time’s the charm.”

According to Page Six, Kardashian was legally declared single in March 2022 in an ongoing divorce suit against her husband Kanye who they have four kids together.

She and Kanye share children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, aged between eight and two years.

Pete tells Kanye West he's in bed with Kim Kardashian

Legit.ng earlier reported Kim Kardashian's new lover, Pete Davidson, addressed Kanye West's ongoing social media rants against him and the reality TV star.

According to a leaked text message exchange, the 28-year-old SNL star demanded Kanye take his public battle somewhere else and meet him 'face to face.

It was reported that Pete began the text exchange by referring to his disparaging nickname Skete before sharing that he was actually in bed with Kanye's estranged wife Kardashian.

As seen in the text exchange, Pete shared a thumb up selfie showing off his arsenal of tattoos while casually laying down.

"Can you please take a second and calm down. It's 8 am and it doesn't gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so lucky that she's your kid's mom. I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow up," Davidson wrote.

White House date

Kardashian and lover Pete Davidson recently looked glamourous as they graced the White House press dinner.

The couple walked hand in hand as photographers snapped away at the lovers who have been headlining news sites.

Kardashian was dressed in a flowing, body-hugging sparkling silver dress, while her beau Pete looked dapper in a black suit and tie matched with casual shoes.

