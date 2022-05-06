Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have allegedly filed to end their 25-year marriage due to irreconcilable differences

The famous Hollywood couple has been under scrutiny since Jada and August Alsina's entanglement saga and the recent Oscar Awards scenario

According to unconfirmed reports, the couple are both gearing up to face each other in court as they split their multi-million dollar estate

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have allegedly called it quits after 25 years of marriage. The stars have been in the news a lot lately due to the drama surrounding their family and marriage.

Will Smith has reportedly filed for divorce from Jada Pinkett Smith after decades of marriage. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to reports circulating in the media, things reached a boiling point when Jada failed to show support for Will Smith following the Oscar Awards drama.

Marca.com reports that although the couple is yet to confirm their separation, sources have shared that divorce was unavoidable, and it was only a matter of time before they separated. A source said:

"There were problems between them for years, but now they barely speak to each other. The tensions between them have been palpable."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

News of the couple's alleged divorce has been met with mixed reactions. Peeps took to social media to express that Will and Jada's divorce was long overdue, and the After Earth star is finally getting his freedom.

@NalaThokozane

"Nah, Will Smith and Jada's relationship long reached the point of no return. Divorce is in the best interest of both of them."

@JesseASweeney replied:

"I hope this is true Jada has been toxic for Will Smith since the start. She took advantage of him being a standup guy and abused his good nature."

@ToryceSA added:

"At last, my wish was granted, Jada was a scam, and Will deserved better."

Kim Kardashian hints at 1 more wedding after divorce from Kanye West: "4th time’s the charm"

In more entertainment news, Legit.ng previously reported that Kim Kardashian has revealed she is open to one more wedding as divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West are ongoing.

Kardashian who is currently dating American comedian, writer and actor Pete Davidson stated she is open to a fourth wedding.

The reality TV star has been in three previous failed marriages and she has not given up on saying "I do" one last time.

Source: Legit.ng