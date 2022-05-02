Reality star Kim Kardashian sparked sweet reactions from netizens after sharing some lovely pictures on social media

The fashion icon was sighted alongside her lover, Pete Davidson, as they attended the White House press dinner

Fans, friends, including Kim's siblings, were seen in the comment section hyping the pictures up

Kim Kardashian and lover Pete Davidson looked glamourous as they graced the White House press dinner.

Kim Kardashian and lover Pete Davidson looked ravishing as they graced the White House press dinner. Photo: Kim Kardashian.

The couple walked hand in hand as photographers snapped away at the lovers who have been headlining news sites.

Kardashian was dressed in a flowing, body-hugging sparkling silver dress, while her beau Pete looked dapper in a black suit and tie matched with casual shoes.

Kim captioned the post:

"White House din din."

Post below:

The socialite's sister Khloe Kardashian commented on the post, she wrote:

"What a glamour puss."

@piptherip posted:

"That dress, Pete’s suit, you guys look incredible!"

Sarah Howard wrote:

"You guys are looking hot."

@lala wrote:

"I mean. Might be my fav look on u. This is it."

penufbrewster_art said:

"The dress is giving Ariel walking out of the sea vibes."

wonderwall39 said:

"So so cute ❤️ here for this relationship."

