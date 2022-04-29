A man recently decided to dress in a yellow tape catsuit just like billionaire Kim Kardashian and the video has gone viral

Recall some months ago the billionaire businesswoman caused a buzz in the Balenciaga statement look

Some fashion lovers have shared their thoughts about the look which saw many others replicating the trend

Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the world’s most influential people especially when it comes to fashion trends.

Just recently, yet another person recreated her now-famous yellow tape catsuit look. Interestingly, this time it’s a man.

Recall some time back, the KUWTK star stepped out for a fashion event in the daring Balenciaga look which caused quite a ruckus on social media.

The original look saw Kim K sporting a bag and a pair of boots all covered in the designer tape.

Kim donned an athletic top and leggings covered entirely from Balenciaga branded packing tape that had been wrapped around her by hand.

Well, this man loved the look so much that he decided to give recreating it a try.

Although he didn’t rock any bag with the look, he appears to have understood the assignment.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

fikinaturally:

"Hot mess for both of them - looking like cartoons."

cutenurse2:

"Hit until you wanna pee."

thelioness.club:

"Where is the bag ? "

lifestyleluxglam

"Hit ⚠️"

