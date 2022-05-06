American tennis champion, Serena Williams, is not one to miss out on an opportunity to show off her beautiful daughter

In a recent post on Instagram, the star athlete shared a video in which she wore matching dresses with her daughter

The video which has since gone viral with over 145,000 likes earned her compliments from her fans

Serena Williams and her adorable daughter, Olympian, continue to give mother-daughter duos a run for their money especially when it comes to fashion.

The beautiful duo recently matched outfits and we can't help but fall in love!

The mother-daughter duo wore matching outfits. Photo credit: Serena Williams

Source: Instagram

Describing Olympian as her 'forever bestie', Serena uploaded a video of them having fun in coordinating outfits.

In the first part of the video, they both rock knee-length print dresses with long sleeves. While Serena pairs her dress with some white pumps, little Olympian stands adorable in a pair of flat sandals.

The video sees both babes' outfits transform into green mini dresses. Here, Serena sports a pair of dark stilettos while her daughter is seen in ballerina flats.

Watch the cute video below:

Social media users react to Serena's video

venuswilliams:

"She got your legs!."

tallcoconut:

"Somebody loves their mommy and me outfits."

ianta_summers:

"Yes green dress! "

nkychi:

"What’s not to like ❤️❤️❤️ just beautiful."

