Kim Kardashian has taken a big step in her relationship with Pete Davidson, who has now met her kids with ex Kanye West

The comedian and North West were spotted riding around on Sunday, April 3, in a pink, electric mini car

This is against Kanye West's wish as the rapper had previously banned the comedian from meeting his kids

Pete Davidson has finally met Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West despite her ex-husband Kanye West’s wishes.

Kim Kardashian with her daughter North (l), while (r) is Pete Davidson. Photo: TMZ.

Source: Instagram

After realising he couldn't get back with Kim, Kanye said he did not Pete to meet his four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, who he shares with the reality TV star.

Pete and North joy ride in pink car

Well, that seems to have failed over the weekend as Pete, 28, was captured cruising around eight-year-old North in a pink electric mini car.

According to TMZ, their quality bonding time took place on Sunday and lasted 30 minutes.

In the photos seen by Legit.ng, they appeared to be getting along well as, at one point, Pete and North looked back at the camera and smiled as the youngster took charge of helping the comedian steer the car.

The fun outing was reportedly within Scott Disick’s gated community and his daughter Penelope, who he shares with Kim’s sister Kourtney, reportedly joined them on the joyride.

It doesn’t appear that North was joined by her siblings but it’s possible they were inside the house.

Kim Kardashian meets boyfriend Pete Davidson's grandparents in New York

Kim Kardashian has reportedly met Pete Davidson's grandparents while he was in his hometown New York shooting a film.

According to TMZ, the reality TV star paid a visit to her lover's grandparents after Pete's shoot was done for the day.

Kim had gone to visit him while he was filming a movie in New York City. This is a step in the two cementing their relationship because Pete introduced Kim to his mum last year.

The comedian has been spending time with Scott Disick, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian and they seem to have approved of the relationship.

