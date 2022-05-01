Davido's bestfriend, Cubana Chiefpriest recently hosted the singer and some of his crew members in his glass house

In the video Chiefpriest shared on his Instagram page, Davido was seen having a taste of one of the numerous dishes on the table

The video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media as many people asked if Davido had ditched his diet plan

Davido's best friend, popular businessman Cubana Chiefpriest was recently visited by the singer and some of his crew members in his glass house.

Davido and his people were hosted to a lovely feast as Chiefpriest shared a video of the huge spread of food laid out on the table.

Cubana Chiefpriest hosts Davido and 30BG crew Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the singer was seen having a taste of one of the numerous dishes as he took a mouthful while his 30BG crew helped themselves to the food as well.

"30BG Choppin Quashasly In My F**kin Glass House"

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Chiefpriest's video

rhyme__ace:

"Why David chop from the main serving pot? No table manners"

montana_hl:

" OBo no dey on diet again ni 001"

fruitypresh:

"Even after Davido said he won't eat again? Ndi gang fit."

oluwa7egun:

"Shebi Davido say him no wan chop all this kind thing again after him enter gym on Thursday "

zlatgram:

"Abeg who Obo Dey deceive with Diet "

__________lil_trapp:

"Obo no dey joke with food o"

kellyjayevergreen_:

"My boss and motivator. God bless you ❤️"

Davido rejoices as EFCC releases Cubana Chiefpriest

Premium Times gathered on Sunday, April 3, that Cubana Chiefpriest was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday, March 30, over alleged money laundering.

A few days after his arrest, Chiefpriest on Monday, April 4, shared a post on his Instagram page that signified he had regained his freedom.

The popular socialite revealed that he had been cleared by the EFCC, and used the opportunity to thank his well-wishers and supporters.

Davido who is Cubana Chiefpriest's best friend also took to his Instagram story channel to celebrate his release.

Source: Legit.ng