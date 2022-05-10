Nigerian singer, Naira Marley is tensioning his fans on social media on his 31st birthday and they are loving it

The self-acclaimed Marlian president shared a video of his new diamond-studded ring he got for a whopping 25,000 pounds (N12,500,000) on his social media pages

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video the singer shared online and sent their birthday wishes to him

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, is spoiling himself as he clocks a new age. He shared a video of his latest acquisition on social media.

The singer took to his Instagram and Twitter pages to share a video where he flaunted the new jewellery he just acquired. He displayed a diamond-studded ring that is worth 25,000 pounds (12.5 million naira).

Naira Marley acquires new diamond ring. Credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley's latest jewellery has sparked hilarious reactions on social media, most of his fans gushed about it and sent their birthday wishes to the singer.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerians gush over Naira Marley's latest diamond-studded ring

A number of Naira Marley's fans and followers have reacted to his latest addition to his jewellery collections. Most of them commended him for splashing millions on it and sent their birthday wishes.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

TobakoJnr:

"Dem know thier president and we also know our president @officialnairam1 happy birthday world presido."

Jamesmi61659558:

"When did NM start showing off? Nice one bro and happy birthday to you."

Iam_micee:

"If them use this ring propose to you just know that your pride price is already paid too."

Officeguy:

"Na money wey dey take take build house you put for finger so. Omo there're levels to these things."

Portable splurges millions on customised chain

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable joined the list of expensive jewellery owners as he splurged money on a neck peice.

The diamond customised chain has Dr Zeh written boldly on it and it came after the singer landed a deal with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

While some Nigerians congratulated Portable for the new acquisition, others questiuoned the authenticity of his jewelry.

Source: Legit.ng