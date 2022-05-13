YFM presenter PM and his long-time lover Joycelyn Odeebea Ampofo have tied the knot in a customary marriage and white wedding

The pair had their traditional wedding on Friday, May 6, and climaxed it with a white occasion on Saturday

Breathtaking photos from both ceremonies have surfaced on social media, and many have showered the duo with compliments

YFM presenter PM, known in real life as Nana Quasi-Wusu, has tied the knot with his long-time lover and manager Joycelyn Odeebea Ampofo after eight years of friendship.

The Drive Time Host and his fiancée sealed their love in customary marriage under the hashtag #Blaklaaav22 on Friday, May 6, and later climaxed it with a white wedding ceremony.

PM, who won the National Communications Awards 2020 Radio Personality of the Year, wore a kingship costume to complement his wife’s beaded dress for the traditional marriage.

Photos of Nana Quasi-Wusu and Joycelyn Odeebea Ampofo. Source: Nana Quasi-Wusu and Joycelyn Odeebea Ampofo

The couple sparkled in their gorgeous ensembles for their church wedding at the ICGC Kings Temple -Takoradi.

The lovely occasion witnessed performances from some personalities in the entertainment sector, including gospel singer KODA.

Beautiful photos from both ceremonies have surfaced on social media. YEN.com.gh shared a few below:

Social media comments

First__l_a_d_y said:

''My people God richly bless you both. You guys made my stay a memorable one, congratulations dearies.''

Bigsarpp said:

''My gee you did that .''

Kofijamar commented:

''Wow, congrats big bro. More greatness.

